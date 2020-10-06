Piers Morgan says Paris Hilton is ‘technically his wife’ after Las Vegas wedding

The presenter made the revelation on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan says Paris Hilton is ‘technically his wife’ after Las Vegas...

Piers Morgan has revealed that Paris Hilton is “technically his wife” after they got married in Las Vegas for a TV show.

The presenter made the revelation while speaking with Perez Hilton on Good Morning Britain this morning, clarifying that the 2009 ceremony was not legally binding.

“She’s still my wife technically,” Piers confessed, “We got married in Vegas for a TV show. True story, there’s video of it.”

The moment @piersmorgan casually reveals he got 'married' to @ParisHilton during a chat with @ThePerezHilton…🤣 Disclaimer: It wasn't legally binding, it was for a TV show. Watch Piers and Paris' 'wedding' here 👉https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/BqiURcUxjG — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 6, 2020

“We had an Elvis lookalike, a Frank Sinatra lookalike, a Marilyn Monroe lookalike…

“She wore a beautiful bridal gown, brought a dog with her, I got to kiss the bride, we exchanged rings.”

Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid joked that his marriage to Paris meant he is a bigamist, as he married his wife Celia Walden the following year.

“My actual wife was a little bit bemused,” Piers added.