Piers Morgan gives update on Kate Garraway’s husband – after waking from his coma

'It's not as positive as you might think'

Piers Morgan gives update on Kate Garraway’s husband – after waking from...

Piers Morgan has given an update on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper.

The 53-year-old sparked hope when she revealed that her husband had opened his eyes for the first time since he went into a coma.

However, Piers insisted that Derek still remains in a “serious and critical condition.”

“A few papers are doing a lot of coverage today on our colleague and friend Kate Garraway and the situation involving her husband Derek,” he revealed on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

“It’s probably not quite as positive a story as the papers perhaps believe and we’ve just got a little clarification from Kate’s representative.”

The 55-year-old proceeded to read out the statement on the morning programme.

“These headlines give a level of optimism that may not yet be justified, we hope, as does Kate there will be more evidence of a recovery but it will be a very slow and uncertain path,” it stated.

Piers confirmed that he would be discussing the matter with Kate on the show on Wednesday, alongside his co-host Susanna Reid.

“We’re going to talk to Kate on Wednesday and I’m sure she’ll have something to do about this but it’s certainly premature at the moment,” he informed his viewers.

“Derek isn’t in any way out of the woods on this sadly and he’s in a very serious and critical condition.”

Derek contracted the Coronavirus back in March and he has been in ICU ever since.

“We’re keeping positive and doing everything we can to bring him round. The children and I communicate with him every day on FaceTime, while a nurse holds his iPad,” she told Hello! Magazine about her husband’s progression.

“I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say: “Good morning, Derek,” he sometimes opens his eyes.”

“We and the doctors are doing everything we can so that he can start to recover,” she added.

The news comes after Myles Stephenson admitted Kate asked him to be “a big brother” to her two children.

