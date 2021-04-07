Piers Morgan claims he’s received support from Royal family members over his reaction to Meghan Markle

The 55-year-old quit GMB last month after he slammed Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey

Piers Morgan has claimed he’s received support from members of the Royal family, over his reaction to Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The broadcaster dramatically left Good Morning Britain last month, after he refused to apologise for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

The 55-year-old has since alleged some members of the Royal family have expressed “gratitude” over his stance.

During an interview with Extra TV’s Billy Bush, Piers claimed: “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family.”

After Billy asked if the messages came from “upper level people”, Piers replied: “I’m not going to go into who it was. But what I would say is, gratitude that somebody was standing up for them.”

Piers also expressed his desire to interview Meghan and Prince Harry, so he could ask them “more difficult questions”.

When asked what he would say to Meghan if he was given the chance, he said: “I would say to Meghan Markle, ‘Look, sit down with me, with your husband for an equally long interview and let me ask you more difficult questions about all your claims.”

“But let me ask you a wider question, which is this; if you hate the royal family that much, why do you keep your royal titles? Why do you keep calling yourselves the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?”

“Why would you do that if it’s just not to make millions and millions of dollars? And playing the victim as you do is frankly nauseating.”

Piers sensationally quit Good Morning Britain last month, after Ofcom launched an investigation into his comments.

On March 8, Piers and his co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says… I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The 55-year-old was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

The following day, Piers stormed off the show after his colleague Alex Beresford slammed him for constantly criticising the Duchess of Sussex.

Hours later, the presenter announced his departure from Good Morning Britain – after bosses asked him to apologise for his comments.

Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah aired on CBS in March, sending shockwaves across the world.

The couple made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family, as they opened up about their decision to step down as senior working royals.

At one point during the interview, Meghan alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

Buckingham Palace later issued a statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”