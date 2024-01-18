Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty in trespassing case

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to allegedly entering a restricted part of Yellowstone National Park in the US.

Last month, the Irish actor was accused of stepping out of bounds and into a thermal area at Mammoth Terraces on November 1st.

If found guilty, the James Bond star could be jailed, fined or banned from the park.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 20th, according to Sky News.

The Mammoth Terraces are a popular feature in Yellowstone, constantly changing in colour and activity.

Federal rules says visitors to national parks must stay on the designated walkways.

Venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Weeks earlier, the actor was filming Unholy Trinity alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the area.

At least 22 people have died from burns sustained in the national park’s springs and geysers.

In 2021, a Connecticut woman was jailed for seven days, fined $2,000 and banned from Yellowstone for two years for leaving the walkway and approaching the thermals.