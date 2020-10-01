Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely put stunning Malibu mansion on the market for HUGE sum

The couple have lived there for almost 20 years

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely put stunning Malibu mansion on the market...

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely have put their stunning Malibu mansion on the market for a whopping $100 million.

The house is listed with Chris Cortazzo of Compass, and can be viewed here.

The couple lived on the property for almost 20 years, and raised their two sons — Paris, 19, and Dylan, 23 — there.

However, Pierce and Keely have been spending a lot more time at their home in Hawaii in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on May 20, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

According to Variety, they bought the two plots of land the home is built on for $7.35 million back in 2000.

After living in a small house that previously occupied the property for a few of years, they built their dream home “inspired by their travels in Thailand”.

Named ‘Orchid House’, the 5-bedroom and 14-bathroom estate was designed by Ralph and Ross Anderson, and built by Albino Construction.

The sprawling home also includes a gym, theatre room, a Japanese-style spa, a recording studio, a bar, and a saltwater pool with a waterfall.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.