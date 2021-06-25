Picture This stars Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford reveal struggle with long Covid

Picture This stars Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford have revealed their struggle with long Covid.

The bandmates contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, and are still feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Ryan said: “I didn’t have it too bad. I woke up with a tight chest one day and felt a bit like I had a cold. That was it for me, I didn’t really suffer in terms of my health, but I had it for so long. I had long Covid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hennessy (@ryanhennessy__)

“I was still testing positive for it a month later, which is crazy.”

“I couldn’t leave the house and we had studio sessions booked in and I just had to keep going back to get tested,” he explained.

“It stayed in my system for so long, which was frustrating.”

Jimmy said: “It was weird because it stayed in my system for 10 days. I had really bad symptoms for a month. I was broke up. I couldn’t get out of bed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Rainsford (@jimmyrainsford)

“It was an annoyance more than anything else, the constant tiredness and I had nausea constantly.”

“It would come in really hard waves for like an hour a day. I would be in bits but then eventually it just faded away.”

“We don’t know when we got it but in March this year. The month of March was bad but after that, we were OK,” he added.