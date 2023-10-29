Ad
PICS: Vogue Williams stuns as she hosts day two of Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival – in partnership with Goss.ie

Vogue Williams pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival - in Partnership with Goss.ie
Pictures by Jerry McCarthy

Vogue Williams wowed the crowd as she hosted the second day of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, today.

Taking place across Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, the presenter turned out to celebrate all things stylish at the popular Dublin shopping destination.

The Howth native hosted a series of fashion shows on Level 2 of Blanchardstown Centre from 1 – 4pm, where she gave her take on this year’s AW trends, pulled straight from some of your favourite stores.

Vogue Williams pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival – in Partnership with Goss.ie | Jerry McCarthy
Vogue Williams pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival – in Partnership with Goss.ie | Jerry McCarthy
Vogue Williams pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival – in Partnership with Goss.ie | Jerry McCarthy
Vogue Williams pictured with the models at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival – in Partnership with Goss.ie
A huge crowd turned out for the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie

The stylish TV star stunned in an outfit from BT2, available to shop in Blanchardstown Centre, and accessories from Lynott Jewellery.

A host of well-known faces sat in the FROW for today’s fashion shows, including Laura Nolan, Anna Clifford, Jenny Dixon, Michelle Fitzpatrick, and Jade Mullett, to name a few.

Blanchardstown Centre teamed up with some of the best in the business to showcase the ultimate Autumn/Winter wardrobe at the Fashion Festival, giving attendees some serious style inspiration.

Laura Nolan pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
Anna Clifford pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
Jenny Dixon pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
Michelle Fitzpatrick pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
Jodie Dodril pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
Katie O’Connor pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership
Caroline McElroy pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
Jade Mullett pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie

A team of top stylists handpicked an array of outfits to suit everyone’s style, from the ultimate party dresses to the perfect winter coats, which are all available to shop at Blanchardstown Centre.

Whatever occasion you’re planning for, from Christmas parties to weekends away, Blanchardstown Centre has got you covered as Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Vogue Williams, Laura Nolan
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Vogue Williams, Jade Mullett
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Vogue Williams, Caroline McElroy
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Vogue Williams, Michelle Fitzpatrick
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Jenny Dixon, Vogue Williams
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Vogue Williams, Anna Clifford
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Vogue Williams Leah Keogan
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Katie O’Connor, Vogue Williams
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Anne-Marie Gannon, Vogue Williams
    Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
    Kendra Becker, Vogue Williams and Alexandra Ryan
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie
Kendra Becker, Vogue Williams and Alexandra Ryan
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie Alexandra Ryan
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Levina Negi, Vogue Williams
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
The Goss Team with Vogue Williams
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Sam Kelly pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Vogue Williams, Jay Kavanagh
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023
Pictured at the Blanchardstown Centre Fashion Festival, hosted by Vogue Williams – in Partnership with Goss.ie 29/10/2023

#LoveBlanch
#LoveGoss

Contact us