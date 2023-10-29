PICS: Vogue Williams stuns as she hosts day two of Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival – in partnership with Goss.ie

Pictures by Jerry McCarthy

Vogue Williams wowed the crowd as she hosted the second day of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, today.

Taking place across Saturday, October 28th, and Sunday, October 29th, the presenter turned out to celebrate all things stylish at the popular Dublin shopping destination.

The Howth native hosted a series of fashion shows on Level 2 of Blanchardstown Centre from 1 – 4pm, where she gave her take on this year’s AW trends, pulled straight from some of your favourite stores.

The stylish TV star stunned in an outfit from BT2, available to shop in Blanchardstown Centre, and accessories from Lynott Jewellery.

A host of well-known faces sat in the FROW for today’s fashion shows, including Laura Nolan, Anna Clifford, Jenny Dixon, Michelle Fitzpatrick, and Jade Mullett, to name a few.

Blanchardstown Centre teamed up with some of the best in the business to showcase the ultimate Autumn/Winter wardrobe at the Fashion Festival, giving attendees some serious style inspiration.

A team of top stylists handpicked an array of outfits to suit everyone’s style, from the ultimate party dresses to the perfect winter coats, which are all available to shop at Blanchardstown Centre.

Whatever occasion you’re planning for, from Christmas parties to weekends away, Blanchardstown Centre has got you covered as Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

