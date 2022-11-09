Ad
PICS: The Crown stars step out at the season five premiere in London

Jonny Lee Miller, Bela Bajaria, James Murray, Senan West, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Peter Morgan, Imelda Staunton, Suzanne Mackie, Jonathan Pryce, Ted Sarandos, Lesley Manville, Olivia Williams, Claudia Harrison and Marcia Warren
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The stars of Netflix’s The Crown stepped out in style at the season five premiere in London on Tuesday night.

Inspired by real events, the fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

The upcoming fifth season, which joins Netflix today, focuses on the marriage breakdown of Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki).
Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West
Dominic West
Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth wore a black sleeveless gown by Dior to the London premiere on Tuesday, while her on-screen husband Dominic donned a black tuxedo.

Elizabeth was joined on the red carpet by actors Timothee Sambor, 12, and Teddy Hawley, 7, who star as young Prince William and Prince Harry in the series.

Dominic was joined by his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their four children Senan, Dora, Francis and Cristabel.

Elizabeth Debicki and Timothee Sambor
Timothee Sambor, Teddy Hawley and Elizabeth Debicki
Dominic West and Senan West
Dominic West attends The Crown Season 5 World Premiere on November 8, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Gillian Anderson, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher in season four, stunned in a sleeveless black dress with a bejewelled embellishment at the premiere.

Claudia Harrison, who portrays Princess Anne in the Netflix drama, wowed in a black off the shoulder dress.

Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in season five, donned a black blazer and matching trousers along with a white shirt.

Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson attends The Crown Season 5 World Premiere on November 8, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Claudia Harrison attends The Crown Season 5 World Premiere on November 8, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Claudia Harrison attends The Crown Season 5 World Premiere on November 8, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Imelda Staunton

Season five of The Crown joined Netflix today, with ten brand new episodes.

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain.

As Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon.

