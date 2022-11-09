PICS: The Crown stars step out at the season five premiere in London

The stars of Netflix’s The Crown stepped out in style at the season five premiere in London on Tuesday night.

Inspired by real events, the fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

The upcoming fifth season, which joins Netflix today, focuses on the marriage breakdown of Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki).

Elizabeth wore a black sleeveless gown by Dior to the London premiere on Tuesday, while her on-screen husband Dominic donned a black tuxedo. Elizabeth was joined on the red carpet by actors Timothee Sambor, 12, and Teddy Hawley, 7, who star as young Prince William and Prince Harry in the series. Dominic was joined by his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their four children Senan, Dora, Francis and Cristabel.

Gillian Anderson, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher in season four, stunned in a sleeveless black dress with a bejewelled embellishment at the premiere.

Claudia Harrison, who portrays Princess Anne in the Netflix drama, wowed in a black off the shoulder dress.

Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in season five, donned a black blazer and matching trousers along with a white shirt.

Season five of The Crown joined Netflix today, with ten brand new episodes.

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain.

As Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon.

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home. Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor. Tensions are set to rise further, as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table. Check out the official trailer for the new season below: