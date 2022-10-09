PICS: Stars line out for the inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards

The inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards had a star-studded turn out this weekend.

The inspirational awards ceremony took place on Sunday, October 9th, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the event celebrated women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.

A special category called ‘Local Hero’ also honoured women put forward by Goss.ie readers who have made an impact in their local area.

A host of well-known faces attended the event – including Rosanna Davison, Lyra, Claudine Keane, Erica Cody, Glenda Gilson, Zara King, Ellen Keane, Pamela Uba, Marissa Carter, Mairead Ronan, Michelle Regazzoli-Stone, Aoife Walsh, and Erin McGregor, to name a few.

All the winners of each category at the awards were chosen by a highly esteemed panel of all-female judges.

The judging panel included Irish olympian Derval O’Rourke, Head of External Communications for Google Ireland Julie Dilger, MEP Maria Walsh, Sports Broadcaster Jacqui Hurley, MD of Seahorse Media Debbie O’Donnell, Virgin Media presenter Muireann O’Connell, Founder and MD of Bolter Media Gillian Fitzpatrick, Founder and MD of Unicorn PR & Communications Valerie O’Reilly and Founder & CEO of Goss Media Alexandra Ryan.

This year, the awards were in partnership with Google, Casillero del Diablo, Woulfe and Dingle Distillery.

Guests were treated to a Dingle Gin reception, before sitting down for a three-course luncheon in the stunning surroundings of the Royal Marine Hotel.

During the ceremony, attendees were surprised by a soulful performance by former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba and the current Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon.

Guests also took home a jam-packed goodie bag – including treats from Gym Plus Ireland, 1501 Hair Salon, HYDE Bar Galway, EUROSPAR, Woulfe, Lir Chocolates, BeautiEdit, ANNUTRI, Blank Canvas Cosmetics, Batiste and Alter Ego Ireland.

Women’s Aid was our official charity partner for the event, and delivered a keynote speech at the awards.

A charity raffle also took place on the day to raise funds for the charity, with amazing prizes up for grabs.

Women’s Aid is a national frontline organisation working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974.

Every day, they prevent and address the impact of domestic violence, including coercive control and all forms of abuse against women and children.

They do this by providing free and confidential support services including the 24hr National

Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900 and an Instant Message Support Service at

www.womensaid.ie, mornings and evenings, 7 days a week.