PICS: Stars line out for the 2023 Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards

A host of famous faces stepped out for the second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards this weekend.

The inspirational awards ceremony took place on Sunday, October 1st, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the event celebrated women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.

Two special categories called ‘Local Hero’ and ‘Local Businesswoman’ also honoured women put forward by Goss.ie readers who have made an impact in their local area.

A host of well-known faces attended the event – including Rosanna Davison, Miriam O’Callaghan, Muireann O’Connell, Cecelia Ahern, RuthAnne Cunningham, Emer O’Neill, Derval O’Rourke, Norah Casey, Aoife Walsh, Katie Hannon, Ellen Keane, Triona McCarthy, Hannah Tyrrell, Linda Keating, Jenny McCarthy, Soulé, and Chupi Sweetman, to name a few.

All the winners of each category at the awards were chosen by a highly esteemed panel of all-female judges.

The judging panel included Olympian Derval O’Rourke, Head of External Communications at Google Ireland Julie Dilger, Member of the European Parliament Frances Fitzgerald, Sports and Entertainment Broadcaster Gráinne McElwain, Senior Enterprise Development Executive Deirdre Carroll, Founder and MD of Seahorse Media Debbie O’Donnell, Broadcaster Muireann O’Connell, Founder and MD of Bolter Media Gillian Fitzpatrick, Founder and MD of Unicorn PR & Communications Valerie O’Reilly, Founder and CEO of Goss Media Alexandra Ryan, and Editor of Goss.ie Kendra Becker.

This year the awards were in partnership with Google, Catrice Cosmetics, Gym Plus, Local Enterprise Office and Xin Gin.

Before the event kicked off, some of our VIP guests got glam with our makeup partner Catrice Cosmetics, and had their hair styled by Robert Chambers Hair Salon.

Guests were treated to a reception of Xin Gin and tonics, before sitting down for a three-course luncheon in the stunning surroundings of the Royal Marine Hotel, with wine supplied by Casillero del Diablo.

During the ceremony, attendees were also surprised by a performance by up-and-coming singer-songwriter Ruby O’Kelly.

Guests also went home with a jam-packed goodie bag – including treats from Dripping Gold, Alter Ego, Aspects Beauty, Catrice Cosmetics, Gym Plus, and Xin Gin.

Women’s Aid was our official charity partner for 2023 once again and their CEO, Sarah Benson, delivered a keynote speech at the awards.

A raffle also took place on the day to raise funds for the charity, with amazing prizes up for grabs – including a diamond necklace from Chupi; an overnight stay from Neville Hotels; afternoon tea for two at the Royal Marine Hotel; one year Entertainment and Cinema membership for NOW; two three month Gym Plus memberships; one year wreath subscription for Flowerpop, hampers from Catrice Cosmetics, SuperValu, Xin Gin, and Sugar Plum Sweetery, plus 2 x tickets to Ireland v Wales at the 2024 Six Nations on February 24th with Irish rugby jerseys from Vodafone.

Women’s Aid is a national frontline organisation working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974.

Every day, they prevent and address the impact of domestic violence, including coercive control and all forms of abuse against women and children.

They do this by providing free and confidential support services including the 24hr National Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900 and an Instant Message Support Service at

www.womensaid.ie, mornings and evenings, 7 days a week.

They also provide Face to-Face support, small grants and financial assistance for women and support during court proceedings.

They also operate a project for women in high-risk situations and a pioneering programme in maternity hospitals.

Women’s Aid works to building a society with a zero tolerance of domestic abuse and all forms of violence against women by support Women’s Aid to advocate, influence, train, and campaign to reduce the scale of domestic abuse and the damage it causes to women, children and society.