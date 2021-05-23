PICS: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash celebrate their son Rex’s second birthday

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2019

Stacey Solomon and her fiancé Joe Swash are celebrating their son Rex’s second birthday.

The couple welcomed their first child together on May 23, 2019.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, Stacey shared photos of their son’s special day, which included a Moana themed cake and a colourful balloon arch.

The Loose Women panelist wrote: “It’s been a crazy morning… We sang and opened presents, tools and Teddys.”

“He got his first remote car like Zachys and was very excited. I was just an emotional loser the whole morning.”

“Happy 2nd birthday Pickle…”

Thanking her followers, Stacey wrote: “I can’t thank you enough for all your beautiful messages, stories and posts they’re so so special. You are the most kind & special little family anyone could ask for…”

“He’s been so overwhelmed and excited all morning. And now I’m chasing him around to get his coat on because he has some special friends coming to visit…”

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe is the father of Harry – who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

