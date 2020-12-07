PICS: Prince William and Kate Middleton make first stops on their royal train tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their tour of the UK to thank essential COVID-19 workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made the first stops on their royal train tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their two-day trip on Sunday, travelling the UK to meet with and thank essential COVID-19 workers.

The royal couple first stopped off at London’s Euston Station, where they met with inspiring transport workers who have gone out of their way to ensure safe travel during the pandemic.

Before setting off for their next stop, Kate left a special message on a board in the station.

The mother-of-three wrote: “Thank you to transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year.”

“Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!” she added, with her and her husband signing off.

Kate and William then visited Edinburgh in Scotland, where they met with paramedics and staff of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Posing in face masks, the couple thanked the NHS representatives for their work, particularly throughout the pandemic.

The royals also announced that they have become Joint Patrons of the UK’s NHS charities, which provide additional funding for the healthcare system.

The third stop of the trip saw the couple visit a school in Berwick-Upon-Tweed, where they were greeted by a group of student carol singers.

The Duke and Duchess chatted with both students and teachers, paying tribute to the invaluable work of teachers who have had to adapt throughout the pandemic.

From online teaching to safely reopening schools, William and Kate expressed their gratitude to those who provide education.