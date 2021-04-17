PICS: Prince Harry reunites with the Royal family for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

The funeral took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle this afternoon

Prince Harry reunited with the Royal family for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral this afternoon.

The funeral took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and just 30 people were allowed attend the service.

Before the service started at 3pm, the Duke’s coffin was placed on a specially modified Land Rover, which he helped design, by a bearer party from the Grenadier Guards.

Philip’s children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked directly behind the coffin, followed by his grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry – who were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

This is the first time Prince Harry has been seen with his family in public since he stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal family last year, alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The procession route was lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

After the coffin arrived at St. George’s Chapel, there was a National Minute’s Silence at 3pm.

Then when the coffin was carried into St George’s Chapel, William moved ahead of his younger brother as they took their seats separately.

Prince Harry walking behind his brother Prince William as they enter St. George’s Chapel for the funeral of their grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh 😔#PrincePhilipFuneral pic.twitter.com/0ZCKHNq7k8 — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 17, 2021

The Queen arrived at St. George’s Chapel a few minutes before the procession, and was filmed standing in the chapel wearing a face mask.

Other guests were already seated, including Prince William’s wife The Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Philip’s grandchildren Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn were also attendance.

As previously reported, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was absent from the funeral as she was advised against travelling from the U.S. while pregnant.

Guests weren’t allowed sing at the funeral due to current restrictions, but a reduced choir of four singers performed songs specially selected by Prince Philip before he died.

After the service ends, the Duke’s body will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel.

Check out the full list of guests who attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral below:

The Queen

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke of Sussex

The Duke of York

Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie

Jack Brooksbank

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount Severn

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Peter Phillips

Zara Phillips

Mike Tindall

Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto

Daniel Chatto

Duke of Gloucester

Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma