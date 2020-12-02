PICS: Molly-Mae Hague shows off stunning Christmas decorations

Molly-Mae Hague has shown off her stunning Christmas decorations.

The Love Island beauty moved in with her boyfriend Tommy last September, and are set to spend their second Christmas together in their home in Cheshire.

Ahead of the festive season, the 21-year-old gave her followers an inside look into her white and gold decorated home, complete with fairy lights and a gorgeous Christmas tree.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Omg guys our apartment is now Santa’s Grotto… I can’t get over it!!! Can’t wait to show you all.!

“Wow these decorations have made me so happy,” Molly added.

She shared snaps of the extra touches in the lavish apartment, including lit candles, mini gold trees and a ‘Let It Snow’ sign.

Tommy also shared a clip of the couple’s Christmas tree to his story, admitting he was “feeling in the Christmas mood now”.

Despite going all in with her festive decorations, Molly recently revealed that she doesn’t like Christmas.

When asked by a follower during an Instagram Q&A why she wasn’t fond of the holiday season, the reality star explained: “I’m honestly not sure but sadly I do think it kind of stems from my parents being divorced.

“It’s a little different when your family isn’t all together. I know this is the case for so many people.

“Christmas always brings up such mixed memories for me,” Molly added.