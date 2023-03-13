Ad
PICS: Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Liam Reardon jet into Dublin for the #GossCountdown Show

Former Love Island Stars Liam Reardon and Paige Thorne pictured at the Goss Countdown Show ahead of the final episode of Love Island at the Grafton Hotel,Dublin Pic Brian McEvoy
Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne and Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon jetted into Dublin on Monday for the #GossCountdown Show.

Goss.ie hosted a special live stream event, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on March 13th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Deputy Editor Sophie Clarke were joined in-person by Paige and Liam to discuss everything that happened this season.

Taking place at The Grafton Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, guests on the night were also gifted treats from SHEIN, and got a sneak peek of their latest collection.

The #GossCountdown Show also included exclusive chats with some of this year’s Islanders, including Olivia Hawkins, Ellie Spence and Tanyel Revan, who dished the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

From Will’s Casa Amor antics to Casey and Claudia’s love triangle with Rosie, we talked through the most dramatic moments of this season – and predicted who would win the show.

The event streamed live on our YouTube channel from 7.30pm on Monday, March 13th.

