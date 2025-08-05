Ad
PICS: Love Island stars Faye Winter, Laura Anderson and Mitch Taylor join Irish influencers at the Goss Countdown Show

Faye Winter, Mitch Taylor and Laura Anderson at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island stars Faye Winter, Laura Anderson and Mitch Taylor joined a host of Irish influencers at the #GossCountdown Show on Monday night.

In partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, Goss.ie hosted a special event to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on August 4th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker were joined by some of our all time favourite Love Island stars – including Faye, Laura, and Mitch — to discuss everything that happened this season, while reflecting on their own experiences on the show.

Faye Winter, Mitch Taylor and Laura Anderson at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Faye Winter, Mitch Taylor and Laura Anderson at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Faye Winter, Mitch Taylor and Laura Anderson at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Faye Winter at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Faye Winter
Mitch Taylor at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Mitch Taylor at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Laura Anderson at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Laura Anderson at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Taking place at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, guests were treated to drinks by Tequila Rose, and a fashion pop-up by Oh Polly on the night.

The #GossCountdown Show also included an exclusive chat with Irish Casa Amor bombshell Andrada Pop, who dished the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

From the messiest Casa Amor yet, to the most ruthless Movie Night in the show’s history, we delved into the most dramatic moments of the season – and predicted who would win the show.

Aine Kennedy at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Cally Ann Brennan at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sabrina Egerton at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Rebekah O’Leary at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Ryan at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Caroline Seoighe at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Eva Ward at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Katie O’Connor at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

A host of well-known faces attended the #GossCountdown Show, including Love Is Blind UK star Sabrina Vittoria Egerton, influencer and businesswoman Aine Kennedy, current Miss Ireland Caoimhe Kenny, and influencers Rebekah O’Leary, Sam Kelly, and the Deasy sisters.

Goss.ie shared all the behind-the-scenes footage and clips from the night on our Instagram and TikTok accounts, so make sure to check out all our content on both platforms.

Check out more photos from the #GossCountdown Show below:

Ella Deasy at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Zara Deasy at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Tori Deasy at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Savannah Bergin at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Toni Ducque at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Leanne Fisher at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Eimear Kennedy at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sam Kelly at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Founded in 2015, Oh Polly is a rapidly growing apparel powerhouse with headquarters in Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou.

Solidifying its presence in the international women’s clothing market, the brand’s social-first business model is anchored by industry-leading Instagram and TikTok accounts, with a combined following of over 11.2 million as of April 2025, connecting its diverse, engaged, and trend-driven audience.

In 2019, Oh Polly was ranked as the 5th most social media engaged clothing brand in the UK. Built on the values of empowerment and innovation, Oh Polly is committed to providing high-quality products, designed in London, and built around an ethical supply chain. Visit www.ohpolly.com for more information.

lucy C Black at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sophie McGuinness at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Shannon Healy at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Taylor Flood at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Lauren Gavin and Nadia Bowes at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Tara O’Reilly at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Olivia Barrett at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ciara Burke at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Robyn Gillespie at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ava Gorman at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ciara Burke and Olivia Barrett at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Aine Kennedy and Eimear Kennedy at the Goss Countdown Show at the Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Tequila Rose is the world’s best-selling original strawberry cream liqueur, which combines premium blue agave tequila from Mexico with sweet strawberry cream.

Exotic, unexpected and delicious, Tequila Rose hits the perfect note every time, whether you prefer sweet or seductive.

With its elegant design and playful details, Tequila Rose is the “little black dress” of cream liqueurs. Bold black glass keeps the light out to ensure the freshness and the flavour, while shimmery silver roses and bright pink strawberries make this bottle shine on the shelf.

A good clue for when your bottle of Tequila Rose is chilled to perfection is when the roses on the label change from silver to bright pink, ensuring the perfect pour every time!

Enjoy Tequila Rose as an ice cold shot, sip over ice, or if you are feeling adventurous, in a fun cocktail. Check out their website www.tequilarose.com for some delicious recipes perfect for sharing this summer. 

