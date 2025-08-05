PICS: Love Island stars Faye Winter, Laura Anderson and Mitch Taylor join Irish influencers at the Goss Countdown Show

Love Island stars Faye Winter, Laura Anderson and Mitch Taylor joined a host of Irish influencers at the #GossCountdown Show on Monday night.

In partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, Goss.ie hosted a special event to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on August 4th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker were joined by some of our all time favourite Love Island stars – including Faye, Laura, and Mitch — to discuss everything that happened this season, while reflecting on their own experiences on the show.

Taking place at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, guests were treated to drinks by Tequila Rose, and a fashion pop-up by Oh Polly on the night.

The #GossCountdown Show also included an exclusive chat with Irish Casa Amor bombshell Andrada Pop, who dished the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

From the messiest Casa Amor yet, to the most ruthless Movie Night in the show’s history, we delved into the most dramatic moments of the season – and predicted who would win the show.

A host of well-known faces attended the #GossCountdown Show, including Love Is Blind UK star Sabrina Vittoria Egerton, influencer and businesswoman Aine Kennedy, current Miss Ireland Caoimhe Kenny, and influencers Rebekah O’Leary, Sam Kelly, and the Deasy sisters.

Goss.ie shared all the behind-the-scenes footage and clips from the night on our Instagram and TikTok accounts, so make sure to check out all our content on both platforms.

Check out more photos from the #GossCountdown Show below:

