PICS: Lisa McGowan attracts a crowd as she hosts Day Two of Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie

Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Influencer and businesswoman Lisa McGowan attracted a huge crowd at Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion & Beauty Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, this weekend.

Taking place across Saturday, October 25th, and Sunday, October 26th, the event showcased the best in autumn/winter fashion, all available to purchase at the popular shopping centre.

The Tullamore native, otherwise known as Lisa’s Lust List, hosted a series of fashion shows on level 2 of Blanchardstown Centre from 1 – 4pm on Sunday, where she shared her top tips for A/W dressing, and her favourite picks from the runway.

Lisa McGowan at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Lisa McGowan and Shirley Lane at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Courtney Fitzgerald at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Denise Philips and Beth Philips at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Eva Ward Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer

As she hosted, Lisa was dressed head to toe in BT2.

A host of well-known faces sat in the FROW for today’s fashion shows, including Denise Philips, Jessica Borza, Soule, and Adam Fogarty, to name a few.

Attendees also received some top tips in their expert beauty masterclasses, showcasing products from Charlotte Tilbury, Kiko Milano, and BPerfect Cosmetics across the weekend.

Adam Fogarty at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Sam Kelly at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Jessica Borza at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Maria Lawlor at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Aoife Nolan at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Kieran O’Malley at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Alyssa Shields at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Lauren Murtagh at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Zeda at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer

Blanchardstown Centre teamed up with some of the best in the business to showcase the ultimate Autumn/Winter wardrobe at the Fashion Festival, giving attendees some serious style inspiration.

A team of top stylists handpicked an array of outfits to suit everyone’s style, from the ultimate party dresses to the perfect winter coats, which are all available to shop at Blanchardstown Centre.

Personal Stylist Shirley Lane was also on hand with a style masterclass, in which she shared all of her top style tips.

Day 1 of the Fashion festival was hosted by stylish TV host Darren Kennedy, where attendees were also treated to makeup masterclasses.

Ava Gorman at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Robyn Glilipse at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Katie Farrell and Sophie La Touche at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Mags Morgan at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Laura Douglas at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Vanessa Ogbonna at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Soulé at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Claire Kelly at Day 2 of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie | Paul Sherwood Photographer
Day Two of the Blanchardstown Fashion & Beauty Festival | Paul Sherwood Photography
Day Two of the Blanchardstown Fashion & Beauty Festival | Paul Sherwood Photography
Day Two of the Blanchardstown Fashion & Beauty Festival | Paul Sherwood Photography
Day Two of the Blanchardstown Fashion & Beauty Festival | Paul Sherwood Photography
Day Two of the Blanchardstown Fashion & Beauty Festival | Paul Sherwood Photography
 Day Two of the Blanchardstown Fashion & Beauty Festival | Paul Sherwood Photography

Whatever occasion you’re planning for, from Christmas parties to weekends away, Blanchardstown Centre has got you covered as Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

