PICS: Kim Kardashian enjoys wild night out in Miami – after splitting from Kanye West

The reality star was spotted hanging out with David and Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a wild night out in Miami on Friday, following her recent split from Kanye West.

Just weeks after she filed for divorce from her third husband, the 40-year-old stepped out in Miami with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, and longtime friend Jonathan Cheban.

In posts shared on Instagram, Steph filmed Kim driving a Lamborghini to the opening of The Goodtime Hotel, owned by nightlife entrepreneur Dave Grutman and Pharrell Williams.

At the launch party, Kim was seen posing for photos with Pharrell and Dave, and David and Victoria Beckham.

The Beckhams have been residing in Miami over the past few months, after spending the first coronavirus lockdown at their home in the Cotswolds.

Later in the night, Kim and her entourage went to LIV nightclub, where she hung out in the DJ booth with Alesso.

The mother-of-four shared videos from the DJ booth on Instagram, and told fans: “I’m not ok.”

The KUWTK star filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February, after almost seven years of marriage.

It’s understood their split has been “amicable”, and the former couple are seeking joint custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina.

Kanye said: “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

At the time, sources claimed Kim was “furious” that Kanye had “shared something so private.”

After the rally, the Yeezy founder posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”.

The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour.

In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time.

Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter.

The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic.

But since then, their relationship has deteriorated, and Kim finally decided to file for divorce on February 19, 2021.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple share four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.