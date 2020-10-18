PICS: Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton recreate iconic ‘Queens of the 2000s’ looks

The long-time friends posed in velour tracksuits for the nostalgic shoot

PICS: Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton recreate iconic ‘Queens of the 2000s’...

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have reunited to recreate iconic “Queens of the 2000s” looks.

Kim and Paris have been friends for years, and long-time fans of the pair will recall how Kim used to be employed as a stylist/closet organiser for Paris in the early 2000s.

Kim’s latest SKIMS release features several velour pieces, including tracksuit bottoms and hoodies, with the duo posing for a nostalgic photoshoot in some of the pieces ahead of the collection’s launch.

Sharing photos from the day, staged to look like paparazzi snaps, Kim wrote: “Besties for life!!! Me and @parishilton in our skims velour. U guys have no idea how tracksuits were our uniform and so happy to make a skims version.”

Sharing a TikTok video of the behind-the-scenes from the shoot, Paris wrote: “Queens of the 2000s have made an update for 2020.”

She also shared clips to her Instagram account, writing: “SKIMS is bringing back one of my favorite iconic 2000s trends & giving it a major upgrade.”

In one clip, Paris shared her iconic “That’s hot” catchphrase, with Kim responding: “Yeah, it is”.

Fans of the famous friends shared their excitement at their reunion, with one tweeting: “Kim and Paris decided to save 2020”.

The SKIMS Velour collection launches on Wednesday, October 21 HERE.