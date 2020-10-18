Home Top Story PICS: Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton recreate iconic ‘Queens of the 2000s’...

PICS: Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton recreate iconic ‘Queens of the 2000s’ looks

The long-time friends posed in velour tracksuits for the nostalgic shoot

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have reunited to recreate iconic “Queens of the 2000s” looks.

Kim and Paris have been friends for years, and long-time fans of the pair will recall how Kim used to be employed as a stylist/closet organiser for Paris in the early 2000s.

Kim’s latest SKIMS release features several velour pieces, including tracksuit bottoms and hoodies, with the duo posing for a nostalgic photoshoot in some of the pieces ahead of the collection’s launch.

Sharing photos from the day, staged to look like paparazzi snaps, Kim wrote: “Besties for life!!! Me and @parishilton in our skims velour. U guys have no idea how tracksuits were our uniform and so happy to make a skims version.”

 

Besties for life!!! Me and @parishilton in our skims velour U guys have no idea how tracksuits were our uniform and so happy to make a skims version

SKIMS | Instagram

Sharing a TikTok video of the behind-the-scenes from the shoot, Paris wrote: “Queens of the 2000s have made an update for 2020.”

She also shared clips to her Instagram account, writing: “SKIMS is bringing back one of my favorite iconic 2000s trends & giving it a major upgrade.”

In one clip, Paris shared her iconic “That’s hot” catchphrase, with Kim responding: “Yeah, it is”.

Fans of the famous friends shared their excitement at their reunion, with one tweeting: “Kim and Paris decided to save 2020”.

The SKIMS Velour collection launches on Wednesday, October 21 HERE.

#TheOG's #KillingIt in the new @SKIMS Velour Collection. 🔥 #ThatsHot @KimKardashian. ✨👸🏻👸🏼✨

@parishiltonQueens of the 2000s have made an update for 2020 with ##Skims tracksuits & new ##Paris music ✨ Stream ##IBlameYou out now! ##ThatsHot ##KimKardashian♬ I Blame You – Paris Hilton & Lodato

