The sun has been shining all weekend

Irish stars share sweet snaps as they celebrate Easter at home

A host of Irish stars celebrated Easter at home this weekend, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Ireland remains under level 5 lockdown, people across the nation marked the occasion at home by hosting eggs hunts in their back garden.

Some of our favourite Irish celebs shared how they were celebrating on Instagram, including TV presenter Glenda Gilson.

On Easter Saturday, the mother-of-two shared photos of her eldest son Bobby playing in a tree, as she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

The next morning, the Virgin Media star shared sweet snaps of Bobby searching for eggs in their garden.

Rosanna Davison is also celebrating Easter at home with her children today.

The model mum shared an adorable video of her daughter Sophia opening her chocolate Easter bunny.

The 36-year-old also dressed her twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, in matching bunny outfits as they enjoyed some tummy time.

Pippa O’Connor shared a glimpse of her Easter celebrations on Instagram too.

The mother-of-two wished her followers a Happy Easter, as she dished out some Mini Eggs for her sons Ollie and Louis.

The POCO founder also shared a photo of herself wearing a cute bunny mask.

Jennifer Zamparelli also organised an at-home egg hunt for her children today.

The RTÉ star shared adorable photos of her daughter Florence and son Enzo holding baskets of chocolate eggs on her Instagram Story, and covered their faces with bunny emojis.

Taking a break from her nursing duties, Grainne Gallanagh enjoyed some drinks in her back garden on Easter Saturday.

The former Miss Universe Ireland, who hails from Buncrana, stunned in a floral dress as she relished the gorgeous weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grainne Gallanagh (@ggallanagh)

Instagram star Rachel Gorry wished her followers a Happy Easter today, as she posted a sweet photo with her three daughters – Leah, Holly and Hannah.

This week has been extremely tough for the mother-of-three, as she marked one year since the death of her husband Daniel on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryx)