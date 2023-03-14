PICS: Irish stars join Love Island’s Liam Reardon and Paige Thorne at the #GossCountdown Show

A host of Irish stars joined Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne and Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon at the #GossCountdown Show on Monday night.

Goss.ie hosted a special live stream event, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on March 13th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Deputy Editor Sophie Clarke were joined in-person by Paige and Liam to discuss everything that happened this season.

Taking place at The Grafton Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, guests on the night were also gifted treats from SHEIN, and got a sneak peek of their latest collection.

The #GossCountdown Show also included exclusive chats with some of this year’s Islanders, including Olivia Hawkins, Ellie Spence and Tanyel Revan, who dished the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

From Will’s Casa Amor antics to Casey and Claudia’s love triangle with Rosie, we talked through the most dramatic moments of this season – and predicted who would win the show.

The event streamed live on our YouTube channel from 7.30pm on Monday, March 13th. You can watch the show here.

TikTok sensation Shanice Griffin, social media star Adam Fogarty, influencer Rebekah O’Leary were just some of the well-known faces who attended the #GossCountdown Show.

Check out photos from the #GossCountdown Show below: