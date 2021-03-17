PICS: Irish stars celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

A host of Irish stars are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day today.

Although the celebrations this year are very different than usual for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t stopped these famous faces from getting dressed up in green and marking the national holiday.

Here’s how Irish celebs are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day:

Laura Whitmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Celebrating from her home in London, Bray native Laura Whitmore stunned in a green dress, and shared a throwback TikTok video she made with husband Iain Stirling last year.

She wrote: “Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It’s a celebration being Irish everyday but an even bigger excuse today to enjoy it! Go Leor Grá ☘️”

“This day last year after all parades, events and our plans were cancelled we made our first tik tok. My editing skills have slightly improved… dancing not so much 💚 #stpatricksday.”

Aoibhinn Garrihy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy)

Aoibhinn Garrihy shared adorable photos of her daughters wearing green for the occasion.

She wrote: “Maireann croí éadrom i bhfad 💚 A light heart lives long 💚”

“These ladies lifting ours this St Patrick’s Day…have a great one all ☘️”

Síle Seoige

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦í𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗼𝗶𝗴𝗲 (@sileseoige)

Sharing a throwback photo in a green gown alongside Lucy Kennedy and Jenny Buckley, Síle Seoige wrote: “I thought I’d pop up a photo wearing green for the day that’s in it and instead of throwing on a geansaí glas and taking a selfie, I thought I’d post this one from a previous life!”

“The 2013 @iftaacademy Awards with my gorgeous pals @jenbucks123 and @lucykennedytv This was the first time I wore one of @dononeilldesign creations and I felt absolutely brilliant in it! 💚”

“Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh ar fad! ☘”

Westlife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westlife (@westlife)

Cheers-ing over a video call, Westlife had some exciting news to share this St. Patrick’s Day.

They wrote: “We’ve got some big news for you today! 🎉 Not only is it St Patrick’s Day but we are also celebrating our brand new partnership with eastwest and Warner Music.”

“We have found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us, in what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music!”

Vogue Williams

Irish presenter Vogue Williams got all dressed up for the occasion, wearing giant green ‘Irish’ glasses to make her mother’s famous stew on Channel 4’s Packed Lunch.

Her son Theodore also got dressed up for nursery, looking adorable in a giant leprechaun hat.

Greg O’Shea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Sharing snaps from the times he was proudest to represent Ireland, Greg O’Shea wrote: “☘️ Happy St.Patrick’s Day ☘️”

“Unfortunately we still can’t celebrate it as we properly should but nonetheless I love this country and I love the people. ”

“1st pic : Playing for Ireland 7s in the World Series Qualifier.

2nd pic : Running for Ireland Athletics European Junior Relay team. 3rd pic : Love Island 🏝”

“I hope you have a great day and we will all celebrate together again soon💚”

Jedward

Have a Jepic St.Patrick’s Day ☘️

In the name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy Jedward Amen 🙏🏼 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/3zNt5F9ZqU — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 16, 2021

Irish twins John and Edward Grimes, better known as Jedward, took to Twitter to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

They tweeted: “Have a Jepic St.Patrick’s Day. In the name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy Jedward Amen.”

“We Slay the snakes not just on St.Paddy’s Day! Ye Feckers! WE! ARE! IRISH!”

Niall Horan

Happy Paddy’s day ☘️ to my fellow Irish and anyone who celebrates our great country today. 🇮🇪☘️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2021

Westmeath native Niall Horan is set to headline ‘The Best Of The Pub’, a virtual gig being broadcast live on YouTube from 5:59pm on St Patrick’s Day.

The concert will be broadcast live from O’Donoghue’s pub in Dublin, with Niall joining in from his local in London – The Toucan in Soho Square.

Ahead of the performance, Niall tweeted: “Happy Paddy’s day to my fellow Irish and anyone who celebrates our great country today.”