PICS: Inside the star-studded 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala took place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The star-studded event honoured the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, and the dress code on the night was “gilded glamour”.

Arguably the biggest celebrity event of the year, the Met is always attended by A-list names.

Ahead of the event, a host of celebrity guests posed for an iconic selfie on the bus – including Emma Stone, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Phoebe Dynevor and HoYeon Jung.

After getting their photos taken on the red carpet, the celebs headed into the venue for a night of fun.

Megan Thee Stallion posed for a fab selfie alongside Cardi B and Normani at the event, and shared the snap with her 27.8million Instagram followers.

The rapper also took a cute pic with Anderson .Paak, SZA and Lizzo.

Lizzo also took to Instagram to share snaps from inside the 2022 Met Gala, including a photo of her in a “Hadid sandwich” with sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The Truth Hurts singer also took a selfie with Nicki Minaj, and shared an hilarious clip of her and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi on TikTok.

Lizzo also shared a video of herself doing the viral dance to her song ‘About Damn Time’ in the bathroom of the Met Gala while waiting for Kim Kardashian to arrive.