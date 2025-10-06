Pics: Inside the Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards 2025

The fourth annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards took place on Saturday, October 5th, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, and here’s a look inside our special day.

The awards, which honour inspirational women in Ireland, were hosted by broadcaster and businesswoman Gráinne Seoige.

The event celebrated women across multiple genres and in various fields, from business to the arts, social justice, journalism and sports.

This year the awards were in partnership with Google, Local Enterprise Office, and Woulfe Skin Specialists.

Each year, the uplifting event recognises incredible women who have shown dedication, compassion, resilience and care for others.

As well as a stellar line up of well-known faces, special categories called Local Hero and Local Businesswoman honoured women put forward by Goss.ie readers who have made an impact in their local area.

Take a look at our full list of winners right HERE.

A host of well-known faces were there to celebrate the special event – including Norah Casey, stylist Mandy Maher, Love Is Blind star Sabrina Vittoria Edgerton, Rosalind Lipsett, Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins, Miss Ireland Caoimhe Kenny, Pamela Uba, Sinead O’Brien, Laura Mullett, Jade Mullet and more.

Businesswoman of the Year (sponsored by Google) went to Linda Stinson, who celebrated ten years of top-selling Irish tan Bellamianta, just this year. The tan creator spoke about the importance of recognition, especially while running a self-funded business.

In sports, rugby star Aoife Wafer was awarded Sportswoman of the Year, admitting that she had “no idea” she was set to win the honour. Meanwhile music group Biird nabbed the award for Artist of the Year, opening up about the importance of women supporting each other in the creative field.

Alanna Quinn Idris was honoured with a special Woman of the Year award during the ceremony, an award of special recognition.

Following a life-altering attack in 2021 that left her blind in one eye and facing immense physical and emotional trauma, Alanna has become a powerful voice for justice, healing, and positive change.

Taking to the stage, Alanna opened up about the hard realities of being a woman, passionately speaking about the need for change and the importance of demanding better for women in Ireland and worldwide.

Meanwhile, social media star turned businesswoman Sinead O’Brien won the Best Start-Up Award (sponsored by the Local Enterprise Office).

Wiping tears away as she accepted the accolade, Sinead spoke about her core aim of helping women accept their bodies as they are and to be happy and comfortable in their own skin.

Elsewhere, the Rising Star Award (sponsored by Woulfe Skin Specialists) went to up-and-coming Irish jockey Emily Moloney.

Shocked to receive the award, Emily thanked her family and her trainers for helping her chase her sporting dreams.

Well-known author Cecelia Ahern took home the Writer of the Year Award, revealing that the award fell on the anniversary of her writing her debut novel PS I Love You, the Dublin writer opened up about her love for her craft and her determination to write women’s stories through the good, bad and the ugly.

The mum-of-three also brought her two daughters to the ceremony, revealing that it was her youngest daughter’s sixth birthday party earlier that day.

In our local categories, Local Businesswoman of the Year went to Ruth Campion, the visionary founder behind The Wonder Years.

The business was described by those who nominated her as a heartfelt and transformative Play and Mindfulness service that supports children, mothers, and carers across Kilkenny and Laois.

During her speech, Ruth revealed she left her corporate job to help with children in her local community, and had no regrets on swapping her legal career for a career taking care of children.

Local Hero (sponsored by MK Bridal) then went to Niamh Bonner, who was described as a fierce force for compassion and justice.

Since the beginning of the genocide in Palestine, Niamh has been a powerful and peaceful voice of solidarity.

In November 2023, Niamh founded Craftism for Palestine, a grassroots project using craft as a tool for activism. To date, more than 2,600 squares have been sent in from across Ireland and beyond – creating a 40-metre-long, 41-kilogram memorial blanket that continues to grow.

During her speech, Niamh urged those who want to help the Palestinian cause to show their support by attending her next showcase of the blanket (details here: Instagram).

As well as enjoying a photobooth on the day, thanks to our brand partner Woulfe Skin Specialists, our guests also took part in a charity raffle, with all funds raised going to Women’s Aid.

Guests walked away with a €200 voucher for Penneys, a Chupi Black Diamond ring worth €889, a night at the Ice House Hotel, Afternoon Tea for two at the Royal Marine Hotel, a full pamper day at Woulfe Skin Specialists, a €100 voucher for Dublin Beauty lounge and much more.

Over €5,000 was raised on the day for Women’s Aid.

On the day, our guests were treated to a packed-filled goodie bag, including treats from Woulfe Skin Specialists, The Zip Yard, Toyota Sandyford, MK Bridal, Bellamianta, Tipple, Human + Kind, Ella & Jo Cosmetics, and Shiseido.