PICS: Inside Stacey Solomon’s epic Easter celebrations

The 31-year-old set up an incredible Easter Egg hunt in the garden of her new home

Stacey Solomon pulled out all the stops as she celebrated Easter with her family on Sunday.

The Loose Women panelist recently moved into a £1.2million house in Essex, named Pickle Cottage, with her fiancé Joe Swash and their children.

The 31-year-old was up before 6:30am to begin preparations for the day, setting up an epic Easter Egg hunt in her stunning back garden.

The former X Factor star said: “Just got off the phone to the Easter bunny, he’s not going to be able to make it he’s feeling a bit under the weather.”

“Me and my sister are just going to set up in the garden for him – we’re taking one for the team.”

Stacey and her sister put out a series of arrows and clues around the garden to guide their children to the chocolate eggs, leaving a crate of Easter treats in their Wendy House for the end of the hunt.

Stacey is mum to 12-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, and shares one-year-old Rex with her fiancé Joe.

The family enjoyed an Easter-themed lunch, with Stacey decorating the table with mini eggs, pampas grass and adorable bunny-shaped crackers.

She said: “This took hours because I had to hunt through the boxes in the garage to find the Easter stuff… I just live for this. I may have got a bit carried away.”

Stacey ended the day by watching the sunset with her family, and shared a heartfelt message with her 4.3million Instagram followers.

She wrote: “Thinking of those of you still shielding, still unable to travel to see your families…”

“It really is so hard being apart but when you get to come together again even just in the garden it’s just the best feeling in the world… love you all. Happy Easter. And happy new beginnings towards a brighter future.”