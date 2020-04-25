PICS: Inside Kylie Jenner’s new $36.5 million home

The house is based in one of LA's richest neighbourhoods

Kylie Jenner has purchased a brand new home for a whopping $36.5 million.

The property, which is 19,250 square feet, is based in Holmby Hills – one of LA’s richest neighbourhoods.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old nabbed the house at a reduced rate, as the asking price was originally $45 million.

The property boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, four separate guest houses, and a 24/7 guardhouse.

It’s not clear whether Kylie has permanently moved into the property yet, but her most recent posts on Instagram show her posing in her lavish new mansion.

Kylie has been living in her Hidden Hills home since 2016, after she bought it for $12 million.

On top of her homes in Hidden Hills and Holmby Hills, Kylie also co-owns a $13 million investment property in Beverly Hills with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

It’s understood Kylie also owns a large plot of land in Palm Springs, where she plans to build a private compound.

The reality star’s real estate splurges don’t come as a surprise, as she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row earlier this month.

The 22-year-old was named in Forbes magazine’s annual World’s Billionaires list, just months after she sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million – meaning her business is now valued at around $1.2 billion.

The KUWTK star, who still owns 49 percent of her company, is one of just 2,095 people in the world with a ten-digit fortune.

Kylie first made it onto the billionaires list in March 2019, and at the time she was forced to defend her ‘self-made’ title, as many argued that her family’s fame and success helped her along the way.

In response, Kylie said: “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under.”

“Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15.”

“I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that,” she added.

Kylie is one of just 10 billionaires in the world currently under the age of 30.

Seven of the 10 are heirs, and only three created their own fortune – including Kylie, Stripe co-founder John Collison (worth $3.2 billion), and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel (worth $1.9 billion).

