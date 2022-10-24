PICS: Holly Willoughby and Molly-Mae Hague raise the style stakes for the Pride Of Britain Awards

Holly Willoughby and Molly-Mae Hague were among stars who raised the style stakes for the Pride Of Britain Awards on Monday night.

The awards ceremony, which took place at London’s Grosvenor House, honoured the achievements of people across the UK, nominated by members of the public.

A host of famous faces attended the inspiring event, and they didn’t fail to impress with their red carpet looks.

Check out our favourite looks from the red carpet below:

Holly Willoughby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Putting the queue skipping scandal behind her, Holly Willoughby stepped out for the Pride of Britain Awards in a floral pink gown.

The dress, by Turkish designer Nedret Taciroglu, had a one-shoulder detail, which was adorned with a large bow.

The TV presenter completed the look by styling her hair in a low ponytail.

Molly-Mae Hague

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae Hague made a rare red carpet appearance on Monday, as she attended the Pride Of Britain Awards without her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The 23-year-old, who is expecting her first child with the boxer, showed off her blossoming baby bump in a chic white gown.

The dress featured dramatic puff sleeves, and a ruched bust.

Rochelle Humes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes)

Another star who wowed on the red carpet was Rochelle Humes.

The TV presenter and former singer turned heads in a yellow sequinned dress by Rami Kadi.

The former Saturday’s star was joined by her husband Marvin on the red carpet, who looked suave in an all-black tuxedo.

Maura Higgins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by allloveislandbits🤍 (@allloveislandbits)

Another celeb who got the yellow memo was Maura Higgins.

While the Irish beauty usually opts for figure-hugging looks on the red carpet, Maura stunned in lemon-coloured gown, which featured a ruffled tulle skirt.

The dress had mesh side panels and a halter neckline, which perfectly complimented her wet look brunette hair.