PICS: Gigi Hadid pulls out all the stops for Zayn Malik’s 28th birthday

PICS: Gigi Hadid pulls out all the stops for Zayn Malik’s 28th...

Gigi Hadid has shared photos from Zayn Malik’s birthday celebrations.

The former One Direction star turned 28 on Tuesday, and enjoyed a retro arcade game themed party with his model girlfriend.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to her beau, who she welcomed her first child with back in September, Gigi wrote: “Team No Sleep!”

“Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️”.

“Wish you the best every single day,” the 25-year-old added.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gigi proved she pulled out all the stops for her boyfriend’s special day, sharing photos of arcade games, colourful balloons and even Super Mario Bros confetti.

The supermodel dressed up for the occasion in retro game print trousers, and even had party hats and confetti of Zayn’s face for his ‘Z-Day’.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, dating up until March of 2018 – when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, the couple were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas in 2019, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

Announcing the birth of their daughter back in September, Gigi shared a photo of the newborn’s hand, writing: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕”