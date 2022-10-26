PICS: Florence Pugh jets into Dublin for the Irish premiere of The Wonder

Florence Pugh jetted into Dublin for the Irish premiere of The Wonder on Wednesday night.

The screening took place at the Lighthouse Cinema, ahead of the film’s release in Irish cinemas on November 2 and on Netflix globally from November 16.

Florence walked the red carpet alongside the film’s director Sebastián Lelio, her co-stars Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, and author Emma Donoghue.

The film was adapted from the bestselling 2016 novel by Emma Donoghue, and inspired by true stories of the “Fasting Girls” phenomenon.

Filmed in Ireland, the screenplay was co-written by Lelio and Donoghue along with Alice Birch.

The film’s synopsis reads: “1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own.”

“Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on ‘manna from heaven’.

“As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.”