PICS: Darren Kennedy steps out in style to host Day One of Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival with Goss.ie

Darren Kennedy stepped out in style to host Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion & Beauty Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie, this weekend.

On Saturday, October 25th, the TV host kicked off the stylish event, showcasing the best in autumn/winter fashion – all available to purchase at the popular shopping centre.

The TV host and style correspondent hosted a series of fashion shows on level 2 of Blanchardstown Centre from 1 – 4pm, where he shared his take on this year’s AW trends, pulled straight from some of your favourite stores.

A host of well-known faces sat in the FROW for today’s fashion shows, including Pamela Uba, Amilia Keating, Pamela Ryan, Kate Grant, Zeinab, and Matthew & Daniel Godfrey, to name a few.

Attendees also received some top tips in their expert beauty masterclasses, showcasing products from Charlotte Tilbury, Kiko Milano, and BPerfect Cosmetics across the weekend.

Blanchardstown Centre teamed up with some of the best in the business to showcase the ultimate Autumn/Winter wardrobe at the Fashion Festival, giving attendees some serious style inspiration.

A team of top stylists handpicked an array of outfits to suit everyone’s style, from the ultimate party dresses to the perfect winter coats, which are all available to shop at Blanchardstown Centre.

Personal Stylist Shirley Lane was also on hand with a style masterclass, in which she shared all of her top style tips.

Darren hosted Day 1 of the festival on Saturday, October 25th, and Lisa McGowan will be there on Sunday, October 26th, to talk you through her favourite looks for Autumn Winter.

Grab your friends and join us on October 26th for Day 2 of the festival to discover your ultimate styling goals and beauty tips.

The fun and stylish fashion shows will take place at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on Level 2, with masterclasses after the 1pm and 2pm shows.

Don’t forget to dress to impress, as Blanchardstown Centre will be scouting for stylish customers all weekend.

Whatever occasion you’re planning for, from Christmas parties to weekends away, Blanchardstown Centre has got you covered as Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

