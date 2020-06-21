PICS: Conor McGregor reveals special way he marked Father’s Day with his family

The father-of-two spent the day with his long time love Dee Devil and their children

PICS: Conor McGregor reveals special way he marked Father’s Day with his...

Conor McGregor has revealed how he marked Father’s Day with his family.

The father-of-two took to Instagram to share photos with his long time love Dee Devlin and their two children Conor Junior and Croia.

The Proper No. Twelve founder revealed he spent the afternoon in Crumlin Boxing Club, and he brought his family along.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there, especially my own father and Dee’s Da,” he wrote.

“I got to spend the day with loved ones at Crumlin boxing club. Not a bad day at all!

“Bout to bust open a fresh case of Proper Twelve right now and turn it into Daddy’s day #WhosYourDaddy ❤️ Have a good one everyone. Sláinte 🥃.”

It comes after Dee shared a special Father’s Day tribute to her other half.

