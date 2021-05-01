PICS: 15 iconic throwback snaps of Irish celebrities from 2013

This Sunday’s episode of Reeling In The Years will focus on 2013.

The 30-minute programme will reflect on the horse meat scandal that spread across Europe, the Irish women’s rugby team winning the Grand Slam, and the moment Hozier released his debut single, Take Me To Church.

Inspired to take a trip down memory lane, we dipped into the celebrity archives from that year, and found some serious gems featuring our favourite Irish stars…

Cannonball Launch

Ryan Tubridy was joined by models Rosanna Davison and Nadia Forde in May 2013 to launch the annual Cannonball event.

Pictured with Jennifer Maguire (now Zamparelli) on the grounds of RTÉ, the Irish stars posed on the bonnet of an orange Lamborghini.

Cannonball Ireland is the annual gathering of supercar enthusiasts who drive in convoy on an adventurous and picturesque road trip around Ireland, raising funds for charity.

Jedward and Glenda Gilson on Dublin Bus

Another gem from 2013 is this snap of Glenda Gilson, who was hosting Xposé at the time, posing with pop twins Jedward onboard a Dublin Bus.

The singers were launching the Olympia Theatre’s Christmas panto ‘Beauty & The Beast’.

The production also starred Linda Martin and Ryan Andrews, and was directed by Simon Delaney.

Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman

We couldn’t do this list without including a token snap of BOD and Amy.

This photo was taken at the launch of Amy’s SS13 collection of Bourbon shoes at The Morrison Hotel in Dublin.

The couple were enjoying life as new parents at the time, as they welcomed their first child Sadie just two months prior.

Aoife Walsh crowned Miss Ireland 2013

Aoife Walsh was crowned Miss Ireland at the Ballsbridge Hotel in July 2013.

The Tipperary native was photographed in her dazzling crown, as she posed next to runners up Emma Cronin and Kate Monahan.

Almost eight years later, Aoife is now expecting her first child.

Louis Walsh and Ryan Tubridy at Shane Filan’s summer party

This is perhaps the most random photo on this list, but also the best?

In July 2013, Shane Filan hosted an outdoor summer party for his fans at RTÉ in Donnybrook, to celebrate the release of his first solo single ‘Everything to Me’.

The Westlife star was joined by his manager Louis Walsh, who posed for some hilarious snaps with Shane and Ryan Tubridy inside an ice cream van.

Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter at the IFTAs

One of our favourite celebrity couples, Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter, attended the IFTAs back in 2013.

The ceremony was held at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and Chris picked up the award for Best Entertainment Programme for his Sky 1 series Moone Boy.

Since then, the couple have welcomed two kids – Art, 6, and Valentine, 3.

Saoirse Ronan at the IFTAs

Another gem from the 2013 IFTAs is this pap shot of Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet.

The Carlow native was just 19 at the time, and opted for a black Simone Rocha dress, which she paired with cream brogues, and crimped hair.

RTÉ Autumn Launch

Andy Quirke joined a host of RTÉ stars at the station’s autumn launch in 2013, before the debut of his comedy series Damo & Ivor.

The actor arrived in character as Damo, and posed with a can of Dutch Gold as he took photos with the likes of Kathryn Thomas, Miriam O’Callaghan and Ryan Tubridy.

The series only lasted two seasons, but later inspired a movie – which was released in cinemas in 2018.

Celebrity Apprentice Ireland

This photo has given us a MAJOR blast from the past!

Back in 2013, Celebrity Apprentice Ireland launched on TV3 (now Virgin Media), but it sadly only lasted one season.

The series saw a group of Irish celebrities compete for the chance to win €25,000 for their chosen charity.

Caroline Downey, the managing director of MCD, was the head judge alongside her two advisors – former politician Liz O’Donnell, and entrepreneur John McGuire.

Edele Lynch beat Amanda Brunker in the final, which aired on 28 October 2013.

Cannonball 2013

After launching Cannonball in May, Ryan Tubridy kicked off the start of the annual event at Mondello Race Track in August 2013.

The Late Late Show host was joined by a bevy of Irish models – including Rachel Wallace, Karena Graham, Aisling Quinn, Ryan Tubridy, Rozanna Purcell, Nadia Forde, Kerri Nicole Blanc.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie

Following the roaring success of the sitcom, Brendan O’Carroll brought Mrs. Brown’s Boys to the big screen in 2014.

In this photo, Brendan was filming scenes on Moore Street in September 2013 with his wife Jennifer Gibney, and their now former co-star Rory Cowan.

RTÉ’s Big Music Week

In all honesty we have absolutely no idea what’s going on here, but we had to include it all the same.

In September 2013, Ryan Tubridy, Miriam O’Callaghan, Marty Whelan, and Kathryn Thomas joined Sinead Ni Uallachain at Dun Laoghaire Dart Station to promote RTÉ’s Big Music Week.

The campaign involved a train travelling across the country for impromptu busking sessions, and at the launch, photographers snapped this hilarious shot of Ryan digging into the food and drinks trolley.

Rosanna Davison at the VIP Style Awards

It would be a crime if we didn’t include a snap from the VIP Style Awards on this list.

Rosanna Davison looked gorgeous in this monochrome gown at the VIPs in 2013, where she picked up the award for Look of the Year.

Since then, the former Miss World has married her longterm love Wes Quirke, and welcomed three children – Sophia, 1, and twins Oscars and Hugo, five months.

Colin Farrell on The Late Late Show

Colin Farrell appeared on The Late Late Show back in October 2013 for a very entertaining interview with Ryan Tubridy.

The Irish actor revealed that he was offered millions to sell his infamous sex tape, and addressed rumours he was going to be the lead in Fifty Shades of Grey.

You can watch a clip of his interview below:

The Late Late Toy Show

We couldn’t complete this list without including a snap from the Late Late Toy Show photocall in 2013.

The theme that year was Mary Poppins, and it was all kinds of epic.