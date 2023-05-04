Photo of Taylor Swift and Denise Welch goes viral amid Matty Healy dating rumours

A photo of Taylor Swift and Denise Welch has gone viral amid rumours she’s dating her son Matty Healy.

Earlier this week it was reported that the newly-single singer is “madly in love” with The 1975 frontman following her split from Joe Alwyn.

The photo in question is from The 1975’s concert back in January, which saw Taylor come out on stage.

According to The Sun, Taylor and Matty recently struck up a romance, almost ten years after they briefly dated back in 2014.

The news comes just weeks after her split from Joe Alwyn emerged, after six years together.

A source close to Taylor said: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source continued.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” the insider continued.

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Before rekindling their romance, Taylor made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s gig at London’s O2 Arena back in January – which sent fans into a frenzy.

The source added: “Taylor’s pals are absolutely delighted because they reckon she and Matty are a brilliant match. Obviously putting two such ­famous names together means a lot of fan attention and a LOT of eyeballs on the pair.”

“But Matty and Taylor are sensible enough, and fame-equipped enough, to handle it. Both of them have been — often unfairly — dragged through the ringer on a global scale.”

“But crucially, they’re both brilliant, smart, kind people and, quite simply, have each other’s backs,” they added.

It’s understood Taylor split from her ex Joe Alwyn in February, and the actor has since been linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird.

Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.

In recents months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio, but it’s unknown if they ever made things official.