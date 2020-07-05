Picture of Leo Varadkar’s first dinner out goes viral after epic photobomb

A photo of Leo Varadkar’s first restaurant date has gone viral – after an epic photobomb.

The former Taoiseach headed back out to one of his favourite eateries this week with his partner Matt Barrett, and took to social media to share the happy moment.

But internet users were quick to spot a hilarious photobomb in the background.

Put this lad in charge of Fine Gael’s social media – what a photobomb! pic.twitter.com/PnZ1LFfGVi — Mark O’Toole (@M_OToole) July 4, 2020

Can’t go anywhere without a Healy Rae popping up pic.twitter.com/Jrt3hgtG7J — rob&dave kearney (@boringkearney) July 5, 2020

The guy in the background is chuffed to be luncheon with leo. #photobomb #lunchenwithleo @LeoVaradkar — Louise Porter (@louporterdesign) July 5, 2020

Many have taken to social media to try and find the man in the photo, but no luck just yet…