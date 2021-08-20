Home Top Story Photo of Bill Murray ‘holding a Centra bag’ goes viral on Twitter

A photo of Bill Murray seemingly holding a Centra bag has gone viral on Twitter.

The Hollywood actor is currently in Ireland filming a golf series, which will highlight some of our best golf courses.

On his travels in Ireland, the 70-year-old visited Carne Golf Links in Belmullet, Co. Mayo this week.

Taking to Twitter, staff at Carne Golf Links shared a photo of the Lost In Translation star standing beside the golf course sign.

They wrote: “Nothing will be Lost in Translation here. We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome the legendary Bill Murray and his family to Carne Golf Links today.”

“He’s here filming an episode of Links Life with the greatest friend of Carne @coynewriter.”

Not long after the photo was shared, someone gave it the meme treatment by photoshopping a Centra bag into the snap.

The doctored image has since gone viral on Twitter, with many comparing it to that photo of Matt Damon holding a SuperValu bag last year.

The actor lived in Dalkey last year, after filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his time in Ireland, the Hollywood star went viral after he was snapped holding a SuperValu bag at the Vico Baths.

