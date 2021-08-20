Photo of Bill Murray ‘holding a Centra bag’ goes viral on Twitter

A photo of Bill Murray seemingly holding a Centra bag has gone viral on Twitter.

The Hollywood actor is currently in Ireland filming a golf series, which will highlight some of our best golf courses.

On his travels in Ireland, the 70-year-old visited Carne Golf Links in Belmullet, Co. Mayo this week.

Nothing will be Lost in Translation here. We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome the legendary Bill Murray and his family to Carne Golf Links today. He’s here filming an episode of Links Life with the greatest friend of Carne @coynewriter pic.twitter.com/c5LG9yftEM — CARNE GOLF LINKS (@CarneGolfLinks) August 18, 2021

Taking to Twitter, staff at Carne Golf Links shared a photo of the Lost In Translation star standing beside the golf course sign.

They wrote: “Nothing will be Lost in Translation here. We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome the legendary Bill Murray and his family to Carne Golf Links today.”

“He’s here filming an episode of Links Life with the greatest friend of Carne @coynewriter.”

Not long after the photo was shared, someone gave it the meme treatment by photoshopping a Centra bag into the snap.

LOVE that Bill Murray looks like he’s on the rollover and he’s stopped off at Centra to buy some cans on the way to someones gaff pic.twitter.com/pKvFT5fbCE — Chloë (@ChloeOh___) August 20, 2021

Matt Damon and his SuperValu bag 4 life are quaking in their boots with the arrival of Bill Murray & this season’s 100% compostable Centra bag in Belmullet pic.twitter.com/F7S0UMZU1R — Lisa McLoughlin (@itslisamc) August 20, 2021

Bill Murray has surely just parked up the Massey 135 outside Centra to pick up something for the Tay, then off back down the big with himself… pic.twitter.com/G0xUmMKPhY — Darren Mooney (@MarrenDooney) August 20, 2021

SuperValu have Matt Damon Centra have Bill Murray pic.twitter.com/j74P70nzSt — Simon Murdoch 📻📱🎧 (@Simon_Murdoch) August 20, 2021

The doctored image has since gone viral on Twitter, with many comparing it to that photo of Matt Damon holding a SuperValu bag last year.

The actor lived in Dalkey last year, after filming on his upcoming movie The Last Duel was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his time in Ireland, the Hollywood star went viral after he was snapped holding a SuperValu bag at the Vico Baths.

Matt Damon carrying a SuperValu bag has made my day, if not week actually. I’m going to pretend it’s a big ole bag of cans 😅 pic.twitter.com/WlnIStOmOs — Áis💙 (@kaisling37) April 12, 2020