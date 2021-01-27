Phoebe Dynevor opens up about filming ‘difficult’ solo sex scene in Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor has admitted she found filming her solo sex scene in Bridgerton “difficult”.

The 25-year-old plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama, the oldest daughter of an influential family who is searching for a husband in the competitive world of Regency London.

The actress starred in plenty of intimate scenes throughout the series alongside co-star Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, but she found her solo scene the “hardest” to film.

“That’s saying something because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot. You feel very vulnerable in those scenes,” she told Glamour magazine.

“We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe.

“I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical,” Phoebe explained.

“But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it.”

“I always get back to the fact that [our intimacy coach] Lizzy was on set for that scene. If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do.

“That would have been awkward. I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different, he could speak to her first.

“I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man.”

Phoebe recently admitted she skipped past the sex scenes while watching the show with her mother Sally Dynevor, who famously plays Sally Webster in Coronation Street.

Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2, Phoebe said: “I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about.”

Netflix confirmed a second series of Bridgerton last week, with production set to begin in Spring.