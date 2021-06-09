Phoebe Dynevor admits she nearly quit acting before she landed role in Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor admits she nearly quit acting before she landed role in...

Phoebe Dynevor has admitted she nearly quit acting before she landed her role in Bridgerton.

The 26-year-old shot to fame as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, which was released on Christmas Day last year.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Phoebe recalled the moment she was called to audition with Regé-Jean Page, who played her love interest.

“I had been living in L.A. for about nine months, and I was kind of at that point where I was ready to go home and sort of throw in the towel,” she told Jimmy. ”

“Then I got a call saying, ‘Can you come in and read with Regé [Jean Page] next week?’ And I was like, ‘Oh God, well that’s annoying because I’ve got to move my flight,’ and I was like, ‘I hope it pays off.’ I didn’t think anything of it.”

“Then the next day they were like, ‘Netflix will pay for your flight back to London because you’ve got to be in rehearsals on Monday.’ So it did pay off!”