Phoebe Bridgers spotted wearing GAA shorts amid Paul Mescal romance rumours

Phoebe Bridgers has been spotted wearing a pair of GAA shorts, amid rumours that she is dating Irish actor Paul Mescal.

The singer was first linked to the Normal People star last summer, when they were spotted enjoying a brunch at the Lemon Leaf Café in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

A fan of Phoebe’s took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of the songstress that had been posted on the Instagram account of her friend Alok Vaid-Menon.

nice shorts phoebe pic.twitter.com/wGzISVTXWn — timmy chatroulette (@kvrbyrl) August 22, 2021

In the photo, Phoebe appears to be wearing a pair of GAA shorts, linking her once again to her rumoured Irish beau.

The fan wrote: “nice shorts phoebe.”

Months after Phoebe and Paul were spotted in Cork, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.