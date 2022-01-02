Phoebe Bridgers shares loved-up snap with Paul Mescal after spending Christmas together in Ireland

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a loved-up snap with her boyfriend Paul Mescal, after spending Christmas with him in Ireland.

The American singer, who has been dating the Normal People star since 2020, shared a series of photos from 2021 to Instagram on New Year’s Day.

In one sweet photo from the BAFTA Awards, Paul holds Phoebe in his arms on a balcony, and the couple look happier than ever.

Phoebe captioned the post: “bye.”

The 27-year-old just spent Christmas with Paul’s family, and the couple were recently spotted on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

The Grammy nominated artist was first linked to the Kildare native in summer 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Months later, Paul and Phoebe were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November 2020, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

Paul and Phoebe made their red carpet debut as a couple in November, and they went Instagram official in December.