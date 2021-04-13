Phoebe Bridgers fuels rumours she’s dating Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers has fuelled rumours she’s dating Paul Mescal.

The American singer-songwriter has been linked to the Irish actor since last summer, when they were spotted hanging out in Cork.

During a new interview with Style magazine, Phoebe was asked about the speculation surrounding her relationship with the Normal People star.

The 26-year-old replied: “Oh, he’s the sweetest – he’s the best.”

When asked if she considered him “hot”, Phoebe remained coy and declined to comment any further.

The news comes just months after Paul starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song ‘Savior Complex’, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

Back in July, the Normal People star was seen having brunch with the songstress at the Lemon Leaf Café in Kinsale.

The café confirmed the news in a post shared on Instagram, and the owner Tracey Keoghan later told CorkBeo that they were “absolutely delightful” customers.

Months later, the rumoured couple were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Phoebe attracted Paul’s attention back in May, after she called him “cute” during an interview with NME.

The LA-based musician said she had just started watching Normal People, and started following “that cute boy” Paul Mescal on Instagram.

Phoebe said Paul quickly followed her back, and said: “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

Just one week later, both stars did a 25 minute Instagram Live together, as Phoebe interviewed Paul for a fashion magazine.

Paul Mescal on instagram live w/ @phoebe_bridgers pic.twitter.com/fclIxW1h61 — Paul Mescal Updates (@PaulMescalNews) May 21, 2020