Phillip Schofield reveals he’s written ‘deeply emotional’ autobiography about coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield has revealed he’s written a “deeply emotional” autobiography about coming out as gay.

The 58-year-old opened up about his sexuality for the first time back in February, and he’s since penned a book about his experience.

The book is titled ‘Life’s What You Make It’, and Phil took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

The This Morning host told fans: “After being asked many times, and after many years of wanting to, I have written my autobiography.”

“I wrote the first line of the book, in my head, when I was about 14. It took me until 2017 for me to finally write the first chapter and then I stopped because the time wasn’t right.”

“It has certainly been something of a work in progress! Over the years I have been making notes of the stories and events of my life that I thought would tell my story,” he continued.

“Finally, in Lockdown, I knew that all the pieces of the jigsaw had been put into place and I was ready to write – that and a new discovery… lots of free time!”

“It has been a fascinating experience, both immense fun and deeply emotional. Finally, after all these years, I’m happy it’s gone from my head, to the page.”

Phillip publicly came out as gay back in February with the support of his wife of 27 years Stephanie, and their daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.

