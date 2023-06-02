Phillip Schofield reveals he reached out to Holly Willoughby to apologise after affair admission

Phillip Schofield has revealed he’s reached out to Holly Willoughby to apologise for lying about his affair with a younger man.

Last month, it was reported that the popular presenting duo had not been “as close as they once were”, despite being longstanding friends, and having holidayed with each other’s families.

Just weeks after rumours began to swirl of a “feud” between the pals, Phillip announced his immediate departure from This Morning.

Phillip later released a bombshell statement to The Daily Mail, in which he admitted to having an affair with a younger man, adding that he lied about it to ITV, his agents at YMU, his friends and his colleagues.

In her own statement, Holly claimed the 61-year-old lied to her about the relationship, adding it had been very “hurtful” to find out about it.

In a new interview with the BBC, Phillip lifted the lid on his affair with the younger man, and how it has affected his relationship with Holly.

The TV personality said: “I WhatsApped her on the day I put out the statement. I said that you don’t have to reply, you probably can’t, but I want to say I’m desperately, desperately sorry.”

Touching on claims that his relationship with Holly is “broken”, Phillip said: “I adore Holly. I’ve always adored her. She’s my TV sister. I don’t have a problem with her at all.”

Speaking in-depth about his relationship with the young man, the 61-year-old revealed he first met him when he was 15 in a theatre school, where he offered him career advice without “any whiff of impropriety”.

Phillip claimed their sexual relationship began with a kiss in his dressing room at work, and led to “more” on approximately six occasions when the man was around 20 years old.

The TV personality said they weren’t in love, and remained “mates” afterwards.

Extending further apologies, Phillip said: “I would [like to apologise] to everyone, my family, friends, my work colleagues, to ITV, the public, my management company, the people I lied to: I am desperately sorry. But principally I would like to apologise to him.”

“It may have been consensual, fully legal, but I shouldn’t have allowed it to happen and that is a grave error on my part and I know that because if that an absolutely innocent person is being persecuted.”

Phillip admitted that his affair with the young man has ended his career, and that he will never been on TV again.

The 61-year-old also revealed if it hadn’t been for his daughters, he would have taken his own life by now, stating: “I understand how Caroline Flack felt”.

Last Friday, Phillip released a statement admitting to the affair, which read: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.”

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

“When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody “forced” me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me.”

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship,” Phillip’s statement continued.

“But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”

Phillip continued: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

The 61-year-old also revealed that he has quit ITV altogether, stating: “I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.”

Phillip continued: “I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”

“To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual and my deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion, and that this statement will enable them to do so. I ask the media now to respect their privacy. They have done nothing wrong, and I ask that their privacy should be respected.”

The TV presenter also parted ways with his management team YMU after 35 years.

Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.”

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield,” Ms Bekhait continued. “These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.”

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

In a statement of her own, Holly wrote: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.”

“It’s been very hurtful to find out this was a lie. Holly x.”

The news came just days after Phillip announced his departure from This Morning with immediate effect amid his ongoing “feud” with Holly.

Last month, the 61-year-old said in a statement: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” Phillip added.

Holly then said in a statement: “Hi guys. It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour,” adding: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”