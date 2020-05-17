Phillip Schofield responds to boyfriend speculation

The presenter came out earlier this year

Phillip Schofield has been forced to shut down speculation about his love life.

The 58-year-old addressed comments made by fans after he referred to his friend, Simon Schofield, as a “mate.”

Phillip took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap of the pair on a walk.

“First socially distanced walk with a mate!” he captioned the post.

“Thank you @sischofe .. last person I had a drink with before the wheels fell off, first I’ve seen as we try to reattach them!”

Fans began to quiz Phil over his relationship status with the 36-year-old.

One fan cheekily wrote a judgmental remark: “Mate, is that what they call it nowadays,” it read.

“Yes! A mate! That’s what they still call family friends who you’ve known for 20 years and come round to check if you’re OK,” Phil replied savagely.

Simon is a performer who has been friends with the This Morning presenter for 20 years.

Phillip surprised fans in early February when he issued a statement on social media declaring he was “coming to terms with the fact that I am gay” after 27-years of marriage.

Phillip is married to wife Stephanie and the couple are parents to 27-year-old Molly and 24-year-old Ruby.

