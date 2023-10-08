Phillip Schofield ‘reaches out’ to Holly Willoughby after ‘kidnap and murder plot’

Phillip Schofield has reportedly reached out to Holly Willoughby, after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was revealed.

The former This Morning co-hosts famously fell out earlier this year, when it was revealed Phillip had an affair with a younger male colleague and lied about it.

Phillip, who announced his sudden departure from the ITV show back in May, later cut ties with Holly by deleting all traces of her from his Instagram.

Earlier this week, a 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” Holly.

Gavin Plumb, a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Harlow, Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

The publication has reported that Mr Plumb was found in possession of weapons and had contacted a hitman in the US to kill Holly.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, and has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.

According to The UK Mirror, Phillip has since reached out to Holly to offer her support.

A source told the publication: “Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way and decided to reach out to her, in spite of their lack of contact.”

“He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family. They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”

The insider added: “Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there.”

“The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again.”

Mr Plumb was arrested after a police raid on Wednesday night, which came shortly after the Metropolitan Police had been tipped off about the alleged plot.

Scotland Yard are now said to be watching Holly’s London home, in which she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

Mr Plumb previously starred on a BBC feature on weight loss back in 2018.

He once weighed 35st after eating solely junk food and drinking an average of 36 pints of cola per week.

The 36-year-old was unable to work because he couldn’t get out of his flat, not leaving his home for at least four years from 2014.

According to neighbours, Mr Plumb has been getting out and about more in recent times, and even started driving lessons.