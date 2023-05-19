Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘set to take a break’ from This Morning amid ‘feud’

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are reportedly “set to take a break” from This Morning amid their ongoing “feud”.

Last week, The UK Sun reported last week that the popular presenting duo, who are longstanding friends, are “not as close as they once were”.

The publication have since reported that Holly, 42, and Phillip, 61, are both planning to take a week off for the half-term break, before returning to This Morning on Monday, June 5.

Last week, Phillip released a shock statement following claims he and Holly are “not as close as they once were”.

The 61-year-old told The UK Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.”

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Referring to his brother’s recent sex abuse trial, Phillip continued: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal.”

“And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers,” Phillip continued.

A source close to Holly later told The Daily Mail that she was “blindsided” by her pal’s statement, and didn’t know about it until she saw it online.

It’s understood ITV bosses have called meetings to discuss the show’s future amid their alleged “feud”.

According to the UK Mail on Sunday, Holly wants to begin contract negotiations sooner rather than later.

A source close to Holly told the publication: “Don’t be surprised if you never see them together again, apart from on camera. This has all been so heartbreaking for Holly, but she knows she has to stand on her own two feet and cut the strings.”

“Nobody ever thought it would end like this. They were part of one another’s families and they spent a lot of their weekends socialising. She has tried so hard.”

It’s been an eventful few months for the duo, as they both came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last September.

Phillip was also recently absent from This Morning for a few weeks during his brother’s sex abuse trial, and Holly was struck down by the shingles.