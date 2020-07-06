Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby admit they were told off by This Morning boss for sitting ‘too close’ on sofa

A new extra long sofa was installed into the studio

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby admit they were told off by This...

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have admitted that they were told off by the This Morning boss for sitting “too close” together.

The daytime programme placed a new sofa on-set in order to make room for guests for the first time since the Coronavirus lockdown.

The presenting duo revealed that they were told to move further apart from one another.

“We just had to move for the first time,” Holly confessed live on air.

“We’ve changed the layout of the sofa,” Phil informed viewers of the magazine show.

“We’ve got an extra bit here so we’re still distanced here, but we’ve got an extra-long sofa,” the mother-of-three explained.

“It’s when you sit down and the director was saying “you’re too close, you’re too close, too close, too close, move right,” ” Phil exclaimed.

Holly expressed how she was delighted to be closer to her 58-year-old co-host.

“It’s nice we’re on the same side, we’re getting closer. We’re on the same side now, we’re getting closer,” the 39-year-old added.

Alison Hammond also returned to the This Morning studios in London for the first time in fifteen weeks.

The 45-year-old encouraged social distancing by wearing a hilarious multi-coloured hat with two-metre poles, before downing a pint of beer.

Alison proceeded to shout “keep your distance” as she entered the show.

Now that’s how to make an entrance after 15 long weeks away from the studio! 😘 @AlisonHammond Stream #ThisMorning live from 10am 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/sn5uHGJHQB — This Morning (@thismorning) July 6, 2020

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.