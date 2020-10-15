Phillip Schofield admits he was on the verge of a ‘total breakdown’ before he came out

The presenter revealed he was in an 'extremely dark place'

Phillip Schofield admits he was on the verge of a ‘total breakdown’...

Phillip Schofield has admitted he was on the verge of a “total breakdown” before he came out.

The 58-year-old opened up about his sexuality for the first time back in February, and has since penned a book about his experience.

In his new memoir Life Is What You Make, the popular presenter reflected on the period of time that led up to his public coming out – admitting he was in an “extremely dark place”.

He wrote: “I had to come out. If I didn’t, the secret was going to give me a total breakdown… at best.”

Phillip admitted that the stress took a physical toll on him, leading to him vomiting and losing weight.

“My weight dropped, and as it hit 9st 12lbs – the This Morning viewers started to notice. I was getting tweets from people asking if I was ill.

“It was the first time my issues had spilled over into work,” he wrote.

“Another day I had to leave a fashion item to be sick. I now knew that I needed professional help.”

The This Morning presenter revealed that on his way to work one day, he forced the taxi driver to take him back home after a voice in his head told him: “You’re f***ing up everything and everyone and there’s no way to stop it.”

He messaged his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe, to explain why he couldn’t go to work – as she was the only person who knew about his hidden sexuality at the time.

“I sat alone in the flat, staring at the walls, as This Morning started on the other side of London.

“It was a very stupid thing to do… all my closest friends knew how ragged my head was but no one except Steph knew why.”

Phillip admitted he “sobbed quietly in the dark” while watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks, and that he wished the flames would “consume” him.

“It’s like being inside the blackest cloud and being consumed by crushing, desperate sadness,” he explained, “Nothing and no one can make it better.”

Speaking about his marriage to Steph, Phillip said: “I didn’t know I was gay when I married Steph. If I had, I wouldn’t have got married.”

He admitted that while there wasn’t a “specific time or day” that he realised he was gay, he became “increasingly aware” of it in the past five years.

“When I eventually knew, so did she,” he added, hitting back at claims he had lied to his wife.

Phillip and Steph share two daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.