Peter Andre reveals which Friends star asked him to perform at their wedding

This is SO random

Peter Andre reveals which Friends star asked him to perform at their...

Peter Andre has revealed Friends star David Schwimmer asked him to perform at his star-studded wedding.

The 48-year-old sang at the actor’s wedding to Zoë Buckman back in 2010.

Writing in his New! magazine column, the Mysterious Girl singer wrote: “I know everyone is really excited about the Friends reunion, but I’ve actually never watched a single episode! Bizarrely, I did sing at David Schwimmer’s wedding in 2010, though.”

“I got a call saying he wanted to meet me and I thought it was a wind-up.”

“I went to a London hotel to meet him and we started talking and he said to me ‘I’d love you to sing at our wedding’. And so I did.”

“It was definitely strange seeing Thandiwe Newton and David Walliams in the same room, singing along to a song I never even knew they knew. It was wonderful.”

Pete also confessed he keeps a photo of himself, David, and Zoë on his mantelpiece.

Sadly, David and Zoe have split since their 2010 wedding.

The former couple, who share 10-year-old daughter Cleo, announced they were “taking some time apart” in April 2017, and divorced later that year.

The Friends reunion will air on HBO Max and Sky this Thursday, May 27.