Peter Andre apologises to his wife and kids after being dragged into Wagatha Christie trial

Peter Andre has apologised to his wife Emily and his kids after being dragged into the Wagatha Christie trial.

Earlier this week, Rebekah Vardy was asked in court about an interview she gave in 2004 about an alleged sexual encounter with the Mysterious Girl singer, which referred to him being “hung like a small chipolata”.

The WAG was asked about the article by Coleen Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne, and she told the court that she was “forced into a situation by my ex-husband” to do the interview.

She said of the article: “It is something that I deeply regret… It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney’s team.”

Mr Sherborne then asked: “Did you feel particularly strongly about the size of his manhood that it should be made public?”

Rebekah replied: “It was something that I was forced to say.”

As Rebekah returned to the witness stand in London’s High Court for the third time today, Pete took to Instagram to speak out on the article.

In a video, he said: “Fifteen years this has been going on and I kept quiet and I didn’t say anything and I let everyone have their laugh and I let everyone say what they wanted to say.”

“Yes, now she has gone to court and admitted that the story was made up and she did that because her ex-husband forced her to do it, fair enough.”

Pete continued: “But put that all aside and just think how that feels, if a man had said this about her anatomy and made up something, you can use your imagination, saying something very unflattering, there would be absolute outrage.”

“But because it has been said about me it’s been the butt of all jokes, I’ve taken it for 15 years. It’s brought up again, the only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me.”

“I’ve been laughing about it for a while but think about how it would feel if it was the other way round, and that’s all I’m saying. Yes, we all know now it’s a made-up story, but it’s a little more serious than that.”

He added: “I think it’s not fair something like this can get brought up again and again and again – we talk about mental health, about being kind, and nothing seems to change, there you go.”

Pete captioned the post: “My thoughts on Rebekah V : Plse swipe to see all three vids. Here I was this morning sat in my robe feeling like I had to say something. Feel free to come to your own conclusion.”

“Just a couple of things first. Sorry to Emily and the children that have had to see and hear some not very nice things. Secondly that ridiculous article yest (about a certain remote control…) was written fifteen years ago and republished yesterday. To be fair the media are very kind to me in general.”

“Thirdly, you all know I like to take the piss out of myself but Maybe I felt a bit vulnerable this morning. Love from an Aussie Brit Greek ♥️♥️♥️”

Rebekah is currently suing Coleen Rooney for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

The WAG has repeatedly denied leaking information to newspapers while being cross-examined by Coleen’s barrister this week.

The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial has been a long time coming, as Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020 – after she accused her of leaking stories to the press. In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account. The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press. Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel. Rebekah has been on the witness stand the past three days, and Coleen will take to the stand tomorrow.