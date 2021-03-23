Pete Wicks responds to rumours he’s dating Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause

The pair have been spotted leaving comments on each other's Instagram posts

Pete Wicks has responded to rumours he’s dating Chrishell Stause.

The TOWIE star sparked romance rumours with the Selling Sunset star after they were spotted leaving comments on each other’s Instagram posts in recent weeks.

Speaking to OK! online, Pete said: “Chrishell is a good friend. She’s absolutely lovely.”

“We work together in a couple of bits a few times and, yeah, she’s just a really really lovely person.”

“She’s got such good energy and such a good vibe and we’re just friends,” he insisted.

“It’s the same old kind of cliché with me that anyone that I speak to I’m suddenly dating but, no, that’s not the case with Chrishell she’s just a good friend.”

“I think she’s an amazing person just really really lovely.”

The news comes after Chrishell split from her dancer beau Keo Motsepe last month, just three months after they started dating.

The real estate agent met Keo during her stint on Dancing With The Stars US, which aired at the end of last year.

The romance came after Chrishell’s high-profile divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.